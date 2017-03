× Police investigating murder-suicide in Medina home

MEDINA, Ohio – Medina police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in their city Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to a home on Red Oak Circle at about 2:15 p.m. where they discovered the scene.

The Medina County Coroner, along with Medina Police Detectives, are working on the investigation. They did not release any further information, but promised to do so as details become available.