Parma senior citizen facing huge, city-mandated driveway repair bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - 79-year-old Audra Milam lives on Broadrock Court in Parma.

"I've lived here for 10 years. This house was built back in 1961 and the driveway has been there ever since then," said Milam.

But several weeks ago, she got a notice from the city of Parma.

"It says I have to repair my driveway. But I'm on a fixed income so I don't have the money to fix it, it's on the expensive side," said Milam.

Milam says the letter threatened a summons in court or a possible lien on her house if she didn't repair or replace her drive by June 1st.

So, she had a contractor come out but he gave her an estimate of $17,000 dollars.

"I almost had a heart attack," said Milam.

Milam is on social security and she was turned down for an equity line of credit and a help loan by two different banks.

"I can't sleep, wondering what can I do next?" said Milam.

Milam's family spoke with the city inspector and let him know her situation.

They are frustrated because that amount is near impossible for her to pay and wish the city would work senior citizens and their property.

"This is one of more than 2,600 rental properties that are inspected in the city on an annual basis. The violations are to correct certain sections of the driveway and not the entire driveway. Parts of the driveway needed to be leveled, as in its current state, it presents a tripping hazard. These inspections are done in an effort to maintain the quality of life for Parma residents," said the city in a statement Monday.

But Milam says the focus really needs to be on fixing Broadrock Court.

"The road is hard on vehicles. I have one sitting back there that the radiator fell out of it because of the bumps," said Milam.