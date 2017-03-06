Out-of-control car crashes through garage and into neighboring house

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Officers with the Garfield Heights Police Department are investigating after an out-of-control car crashed into a garage and continued into the front porch of the house next door.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Bangor Avenue.

Garfield HTS PD investigating car through garage and into house. 1 transported. 2 others in custody per neighbor. More info @fox8news pic.twitter.com/bbH9GCHTWL — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 6, 2017

A neighbor told Fox 8 News that three people were inside the car when it crashed. All three got out of the car after the crash and started walking down the street, the neighbor said. Police found the driver laying down in the street.

Police said she was taken to Marymount Hospital to be treated for injuries.

A neighbor told Fox 8 News, the two passengers were taken into police custody. Police would not confirm that information.

The Garfield Heights Fire Department also responded to the scene to check the garage. They said the building department will inspect it later in the morning.

Garfield Heights Police are investigating the crash.