Netflix working on technology to give viewers control of key plot decisions

Have you ever felt like your favorite television show would be better if you could change the ending?

Daily Mail reports that Netflix viewers may soon be able to do just that. The streaming company is reportedly working on technology that will give viewers control of key plot decisions. They would be able to make the changes using a remote control.

Netflix is reportedly having a trial for children’s’ “choose your own adventure shows.”

If it’s successful, the format will then be aimed at programs and shows for adults.

There is no word yet on if it will be for established series or new ones.

