Missing student at center of Shelby school district closing located in Texas

SHELBY, Ohio – A 17-year-old Shelby student who went missing and caused concern in the Shelby school district has been located.

Shelby police say that the student was found by a Texas trooper just outside of Amarillo, Texas. No gun was found with him, which was a concern when he went missing. Police say that he was found safe and was with an adult male, also from Shelby. No charges have been filed in this case as yet.

Shelby schools and Pioneer Career and Technology Center were closed Monday because of the concerns about this incident.

The family has been notified and police are working on arrangements to pick the student up and get him safely home. A runaway warrant had been issued for him earlier in the day.

Shelby City Schools, Pioneer Career and Technology Center and St. Mary’s Schools will be open tomorrow.

