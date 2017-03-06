Missing: Rosemary Rapp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALINEVILLE, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rosemary Rapp, 68, went missing June 10 and was last seen on Blossom Road in Salineville, Ohio.

Rosemary is 5'5" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 330-627-2141.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**