× Man accused of hitting, killing Ohio State trooper indicted on more charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of hitting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with his car and killing him has had more charges added to his case.

Gaspar, 37, of Columbia Station, faced two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of driving while under the influence.

Trooper Kenneth Velez was outside of his cruiser doing traffic enforcement on I-90 near Warren Road on Sept. 15, 2016. Police say that’s when Gaspar hit and killed him.

On Monday, as part of the continuing investigation into the accident, Gaspar was re-indicted on additional charges of driving with an invalid license, which elevates his previous felony charges. He was also charged with a 5-year specification for aggravated vehicular homicide of a police officer. Prosecutors tell Fox 8 that charge carries a mandatory 5-year prison term which will run consecutively with any other sentence he is given.

He was released on bond last month.

Continuing coverage, here