Local man sues to get access to pet’s grave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio - A local lawsuit is making headlines around the world.

A man who lost his legs due to a medical condition is suing to gain access to the burial site of his beloved pet.

Frank Iannaggi of Mantua buried his cat Yetti at the Boston Hills Pet Memorial Park in Hudson. He credits Yetti with helping him overcome the loss of his legs due to vascular disease.

But now he says he can't get to Yetti's gravesite easily because of new landscaping. He claims discrimination due to his disability.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has the full story above.