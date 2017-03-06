Live video: Olmsted Falls auxiliary officer arrested for rape

OLMSTED FALLS, OH – Sources tell the Fox 8 ITEAM that an auxiliary police officer with the city of Olmsted Falls has been arrested and charged with rape of a juvenile.
Aaron Robertson was not on duty at the time of the incident and has been relieved of his duties by the city.
CPS had contact with someone who said that an incident had occurred. They contacted police to help with the investigation. That is when they discovered his role with the scouts and the police. They discovered that the crime of rape did occur.
As to the fact that this man was an auxiliary police officer, the chief says that actions always get worse…someone always comes forward to tell you what happens.
Police are still investigating this.
He was a troop leader with the Boy Scouts.
Robertson is 26 years old.
He was fired as an auxiliary police officer today. This was a voluntary, unpaid uniformed figure who assists with things like parades, wires down. They are not armed and do not have arrest power.
He is being held in the Strongsville jail.
Robertson will be arraigned tomorrow. He was an officer for 5 years.
This is still an open investigation.
There was a concern called in to Child Protective Services, which is how police found out about the case.
Over 20 counts of rapes are involved with one victim. There is a possibility there may be more victims.
Will present case to grand jury. We became aware that the suspect was a Boy Scout troop leader.
