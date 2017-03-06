Live video: Monday evening, March 6 – April shows her vet some sass during exam

HARPURSVILLE, NY – As we tuck April in for the evening on Monday, March 6, everyone is still waiting for the arrival of her baby.

Everyone including April, who got a little fed up with yet another veterinarian check up earlier in the day….and showed her vet a little bit of attitude!

The vet’s visit this afternoon, was ended early by a toe tapping April, whose fancy footwork ended with a small front kick…but if you ask me – it looked like lazy jazz hands! April was simply “stating” she was done with her exam and reminding everyone this is her space.

After 15 months of pregnancy and her new-found superstar status, we’ll give her a pass on this one.