I-Team: Cleveland Central Catholic High School assistant coach under investigation

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of an investigation into electronic messages from an assistant athletic coach to a female student at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

A spokesman for the Catholic Diocese confirms the school has been looking into it.

The I-TEAM has obtained a printout of some messages. A student says the printout was accidentally given to her at the school office when she went there for another matter. The heading shows the name of the coach. The messages include “sweetie,” “baby,” “Looking forward to seeing you today,” “You are so beautiful,” and more.

The Cleveland Central Catholic High School released the following statement to FOX 8’s Ed Gallek, “A part-time assistant coach at Cleveland Central Catholic High School has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation amid allegations of improper electronic communications with a student athlete. This activity is in clear violation of diocesan policies and standards which are in place to protect the well-being and safety of the youth entrusted to our care. Since the well-being of our students is our highest priority, Cleveland Central Catholic does not tolerate activity of this nature. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and are investigating the matter.”