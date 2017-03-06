Hilarious! Expectant mom’s ‘April the Giraffe’ impression goes viral

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — An expectant South Carolina woman has gone viral after taking a page out of April the Giraffe’s book.

The world has been watching April, the very pregnant giraffe, via a live web camera for nearly two weeks now. She lives at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Facebook user Erin Dietrich, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, produced her own live video Sunday — in which she did her own April the Giraffe impression.

The roughly 8-minute video shows her wearing a giraffe mask pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair and even dances during the whole thing.

As of noon Monday, the video had over 10 million views and 235,000 shares.

In the comments under the video, Dietrich said she ordered the giraffe mask online Friday, and it arrived Sunday.

“Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she said.

Later she wrote: “Omg I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this…All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought “hey we should order a giraffe mask.”

Dietrich isn’t the only expectant mom who can sympathize with the now-famous giraffe.

Chris and Lindsay Balmert, of Olmsted Township, went viral last week for two videos they posted on Facebook.

Lindsay challenged Chris to be pregnant for 24 hours. He did so, thanks to an 8-pound medicine ball. Then she challenged him to use a labor simulation machine so he knew what it felt like to be in labor.

Both videos went viral.

Sunday night, Lindsay went to the hospital to be induced and have her baby girl. She’ll be a heart warrior at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

On Monday, Lindsay posted:

