Forecast: rain and possible thunder with warmer temps

CLEVELAND - Even though our high temperature on Monday tickled the 60°F mark, so far, the first five days of March have averaged near normal.

But because of last week’s west side lake effect target, we are above normal in the snowfall department… however, it’s still early in the month and a lot cold happen.

Precip over the next 24 hours will be in the liquid state as a cold front approaches and crosses by on Tuesday. The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. There is an increasingly higher likelihood of snow accumulation Friday and/or Sunday. Stay tuned! There is also a colder trend line developing on the 8 Day Forecast that may set the pattern for the first two weeks of March: Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast…