Do you see it? ‘Omen of the impending birth’ found in giraffe bedding

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Is it a sign that April is about to give birth?

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park in New York say they spotted the “face and neck of a young giraffe” in the April’s bedding on Sunday afternoon. They say some believe it is an omen of the impending birth.

The world has been watching the very pregnant giraffe via a live web camera for nearly two weeks now.

In a Facebook post, keepers said April was “on edge” during an examination on Sunday afternoon. They said she was calmer later in the evening.

“There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising,” the post noted. “Appetite is notably strong also.”

When will the baby be born? It’s anyone’s guess.