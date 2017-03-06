Cleveland’s Public Square reopens to bus traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Public Square reopens to bus traffic again starting Monday.

Buses started rolling through first thing Monday morning. Only four bus lines pass through the area, but it should alleviate traffic around the square and make it much easier for riders to make their connections.

It's been nearly two years since buses were cut off, first for reconstruction, which wrapped up in the summer. Then because Mayor Frank Jackson thought it was too dangerous because of the reconfiguration of the Public Square.

But keeping Superior closed violated an agreement with the federal government, and the FTA ordered RTA to repay $12 million in grants. After painting new lines and installing a new crosswalk and barricades, the road reopened Monday morning.

There was one concern -- there are now no bike lanes. But officials say that's a temporary situation.

