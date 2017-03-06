Cast your vote! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the running for one of nation’s top 10 zoos

CLEVELAND – Those of us in the CLE know that our Metroparks Zoo is tops.

And now we can prove it to the entire nation by simply by casting a vote.

USA Today is holding their 2017 Reader’s Choice awards, and our Zoo is one of 20 zoos nationwide to be included on the ballot for Best Zoo. (All of the zoos on the list are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.)

You can cast your vote through noon on March 27 and the top 10 winning zoos will be announced on March 31.

Click here to vote for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and to check out the leaderboard.