Carjacking victim: Thieves stole car and then took pictures with stolen goods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – A woman says crooks stole her car but what happened after added to her outrage.

Cassandra Kincaid said three weeks after her car, purse, coat, and cell phones were stolen she went online to retrieve pictures that were on her phone and found something she didn’t expect.

“Dozens and dozens of pictures of people with my stuff,” Kincaid told the Fox 8 I-Team Monday. “They took a picture in my car. They took a picture holding my cell phones, and they took a picture with my reading glasses on. I couldn’t believe it.”

When she found the pictures, she contacted the Fox 8 I-Team. We sent the pictures to Garfield Heights police. A detective says they are hoping the pictures will lead them to the suspects.

“I couldn’t believe this,” Kincaid said. “I really felt violated. They took everything. They took my life, my sense of security. Everything.”

She is now hoping her items are found and the suspects arrested.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Garfield Heights Police or Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers.