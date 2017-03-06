Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assaulting Willoughby school bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY-Willoughby police have issued an arrest warrant for the man accused of assaulting a school bus driver.

The incident happened last Thursday, March 2 around 4:25 p.m.

Police say 37-year-old Ronnie Haskins stopped the bus as it was leaving Grant Elementary School. The 70-year-old bus driver, opened the doors to see what Haskins wanted and that is when he asked to take his daughter off the bus. According to authorities, when the driver refused, Haskins walked onto the bus and punched the victim in the face.

The driver continues to recover from his injuries. Haskins is wanted on a felony assault charge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Willoughby Police Department.

41.639770 -81.406501