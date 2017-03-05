White House wants probe of possible abuse of power by Obama

WASHINGTON — The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election to also examine whether “executive branch investigative powers” were abused in 2016.

That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s claim in a series of tweets yesterday that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017