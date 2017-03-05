Weather Outlook: Temps on the up swing this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’ll start to moderate a bit today. Temperatures warm to a touch above average with highs in the mid-40s. Looks like we’re on the up swing again!

Well above-normal temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s Monday as the warm front swings through. As of now, the front does not look very active.

Meanwhile, the cold front slams through on Tuesday which will likely generate rain and thunderstorms. Highs will top out around 60°! Not much of a dramatic change in air-mass is expected behind the front as our highs return to around average.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: