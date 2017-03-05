Public Square to reopen to buses Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - After months of discussion and debate, on Monday a big change is coming to Public Square. Superior Avenue will reopen to bus traffic after being closed since March 2015.

"I think public transportation is pretty necessary to get people in and out of downtown Cleveland," said Will Koontz. "With the growth and development that people want to see down here I think it's pretty important to make sure everyone has access."

The move to open the road comes after the RTA faced a $12-million federal fine. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) gave the RTA $142 million dollars more than a decade ago for the Euclid corridor project. The FTA wanted their money back, arguing the bus ban violated their agreement.

Mayor Frank Jackson, a vocal critic of opening Superior to bus traffic, has often cited safety concerns for keeping the road closed. Many agree, arguing that children could become confused running from one side of the park to the other unaware of buses driving through.

"We don't want kids running around everywhere but other cities make it work downtown," said Morgan Midkiff.

Friday, new crosswalks along with barricades were added to keep pedestrians safe from bus traffic. RTA riders say opening Superior will make their commute faster.

"I think it will cut time in half and make it better," said RTA rider Willie Mayfield.

Only four RTA bus lines will stop in Public Square to drop off and pick up riders. Those buses include the numbers 3, 26, 38, 81.

Fox 8 contacted city officials for comment but have not received a response.

