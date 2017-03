HARPURSVILLE, NY – It’s late Sunday, March 4 and the world is still on #Giraffewatch2017!

April’s vet at the Animal Adventure Park says that she was on edge during her exam earlier, but calmed down later in the day.

The vet is also reporting lots and lots of movement in that belly and also a lot of tail raising. Her appetite is strong as well and everyone is happy with her progress.

Watch April live in the box above. If you want to read more about her, click right here.