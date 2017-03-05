LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe acting ‘spooky’ overnight because of baby kicks

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The world’s most famous giraffe has not had her baby yet.

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park say that mommy-to-be, April, was acting “spooky” last night as she endured intense kicks by her calf. They also said that wax caps were still present and that her appetite remained strong.

Animal Adventure Park also acknowledged problems with the live stream, which was interrupted from time to time overnight. They believe the issue has been resolved.

