ITEAM: East Cleveland police officer under investigation for kidnapping, assault

EAST CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned an East Cleveland police officer is under investigation for an allegation of a kidnapping and sex assault that happened during a traffic stop.

Sources say the officer is no longer with the department. His last day was last week.

The ITeam contacted East Cleveland Police Chief Mike Cardilli late Saturday asking about an investigation and possible officer arrest.

Cardilli wrote back simply, “I have not heard about an officer arrested for anything.”

Meantime, we also reached out to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office, and a spokesman had no comment.

The ITeam has confirmed an investigation into the case is ongoing. No charges have been filed yet.