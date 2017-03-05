Forecast: clouds moving in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Not as cold this evening or tonight, no frigid wind chills expected and temperatures will actually tick up through the night. Lows will likely occur just after midnight and will be around 40 degrees.

Looks like we’re on the up swing again! Well above-normal temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 50’s Monday as the warm front swings through. As of now, the front does not look very active.

Meanwhile, the cold front moves through on Tuesday bringing rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs will top out around 60° early! As of right now we are not expecting any strong to severe storms as this feature swings through. Behind the front there is not much of a dramatic change in air-mass…highs return to around average (42 degrees).

This is the forecast map for Tuesday showing the line of showers ahead of the front.

According to computer models, some descent rains could fall on the order of a half an inch or more by Wednesday.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. Stay tuned!

