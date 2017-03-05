× Convicted child rapist extradited back to Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — A man convicted of a horrific crime has been extradited back to Lorain County, according to the sheriff’s website.

Devante Gibbs, 24, was booked into the Lorain County Jail before 9 p.m. on Friday.

He was arrested earlier this month by U.S. Marshals in California. He tried to run, but was quickly taken into custody.

Prior to his arrest, Gibbs had been a fugitive after fleeing from the Lorain County Justice Center on February 10. He was convicted of rape, kidnapping, child endangering and felonious assault.

His victim was 2 years old.

