Awwww! Snow leopard cubs celebrate 1-year birthday at Akron Zoo

AKRON, Ohio — On the count of three: Awww!

Akron Zoo employees had a very special birthday to celebrate on Sunday — times three! The zoo’s snow leopard triplets turned one-year-old today.

Asha, Layan and Altai are spending their special day by opening presents and enjoying cake made of ice.

When the cubs were born, they weighed just 1 pound. Today they weigh between 52-57 lbs.

Their mother, Shanti, gave birth to the triplets on March 5, 2016. This is the first litter of three snow leopards in the zoo’s history.

