× Akron security guard shot, killed outside nightclub

AKRON, Ohio – A security guard working at a South Arlington Street establishment was shot and killed Saturday evening.

The guard was outside in front of the Game 7 Bar and Grille at around 9 p.m. when someone fired a shot, hitting him in the hip. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died from his wounds. His name has not been released yet.

Two men were charged with obstruction of justice in this homicide. They are Thomas Dunn, III,19, and Anthony Cox, 21, both of Akron.

No suspect has been identified in this shooting.

Akron police say they are also continuing the investigation into another shooting death at the Game 7 Bar and Grille. D’Cortez Taylor, 23, of Manchester Road, was found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot there. No suspects have been identified in this crime either.

Anyone with information on either of these homicides is asked to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4 WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330–434–COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Tips can remain anonymous.