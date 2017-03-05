× 15-year-old missing from East Cleveland located, safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 15-year-old girl who had been missing since the end of February has been found safe.

Jasmine Conaway, was last seen leaving the Carrington Youth Academy on Noble Road in Cleveland on Feb. 23.

East Cleveland police, along with family and friends, launched an active search for the teen.

On Sunday, both police and Jasmine’s father confirmed that she had been located. Police report that she was being taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, but did not release any more information.

41.533107 -81.579014