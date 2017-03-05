15-year-old boy shot and killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Homicide detectives in Cleveland are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

It happened Saturday night at around 7:30 p.m. near East 86th Street and Congress Court.

Police say two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, were riding in the back seat of a jeep with two other males. At one point, the driver of the jeep pointed a gun at the teens and demanded money.

That’s when, police say, the 16-year-old handed over cash before both teens ran from the jeep. As they ran away, the driver shot at them, striking the 15-year-old in the back. The boy fell to the ground as his friend ran for help at a nearby home.

The 15-year-old was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

Further details have not yet been released. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Homicide detectives are investigating.