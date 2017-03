× 13-year-old Cleveland girl found, reunited with family

CLEVLEAND – A 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Cleveland home Saturday has been found.

Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree was last seen Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. when she left her home in the 14300 block of Darley Avenue.

Police reported on Sunday that she was located and reunited with her family. No other details were released.

41.562882 -81.586154