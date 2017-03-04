Sex offender indicted after Cleveland Institute of Art parking lot assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Cleveland Municipal Court records detail the charges against a Cuyahoga County registered sex offender, accused of rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery earlier this week.

Dia Cook, 34, has been indicted. Court documents explain that Cook, who has been out of prison for nearly a year, is accused of an incident involving a 32-year old woman that began in a Cleveland Institute of Art parking lot.

"It's sad because this is a quiet neighborhood for the most part," said Terrence Thomas, who found out about the alleged crimes Saturday.

Court records state the victim was held at gunpoint in the parking lot near E. 117th and Euclid Avenue, just after 9:00 PM, Tuesday.

Documents also state the suspect followed his victim, then threatened to shoot her unless she got into his vehicle.

"That makes me feel very unsafe actually," said Alexis Knox, who spent some of her Saturday afternoon in the University Circle neighborhood.

"It makes me want to think twice."

Court documents do not explain how the victim got away from the suspect.

Cook is behind bars on a $500,000 bond.