President Trump supporters rally in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND-- Rallies are being held across the country on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

In Cleveland, supporters are gathering at Voinovich Bicentennial Park at the East 9th Street Pier. There is also a group of anti-Trump protesters.

Cleveland police are on hand to monitor the situation.

"We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s 'Contract with the American Voter.' Other issues are not being addressed at these rallies. Blue collar voters helped propel President Trump to victory and these rallies will help provide those forgotten voices a mechanism so they can be heard," according to the Main Street Patriots website.