Missing adult alert issued for 91-year-old man with dementia

FARMDALE, Ohio– A missing adult has been issued for a 91-year-old man with dementia.

John Peters was last seen in Orwell in Ashtabula County at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place on Sodom Hutchings Road in Farmdale.

Peters was driving a 2006 blue Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate JP6040.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. Peters was last seen wearing all green Dickies clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.