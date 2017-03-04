Live video: Mommy-to-be April live again after brief Saturday night interruption

HARPURSVILLE, NY- There was a little glitch in the live YouTube feed from our favorite giraffe’s home pen Saturday night.

And everyone reacted to the interruption.

Leading the theories as to what happened to stop the live feed is that April just got a little fed up with that camera and punched it. And if anyone deserves to slug a camera after 15 months of pregnancy, it is April.

No word on what actually caused the live feed to stop, but it’s safe to say there was a large, collective sigh of relief once April was back live.

But she was back as of 10:20 p.m. Those watching April know that she had a very active evening at Animal Adventure Park.

The world is still watching and waiting and rooting for you April! Can’t wait to meet your calf!

Here is the latest post on her condition from April’s keepers, from Saturday morning.

You can follow April’s story, here.