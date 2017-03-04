Hiram baseball team charter bus involved in fatal Florida accident, team uninjured

PASCO COUNTY, Florida – The Hiram College men’s baseball team’s charter bus was involved in a fatal accident during a trip to Florida Saturday.

According to Sgt. Seve Gaskens of the Florida State Highway Patrol, none of the players was injured, but a female in another vehicle did not survive. The crash involved the team’s bus, and SUV and a third vehicle.

Pasco: I-75 open as of 4:30 PM after fatal crash claims female driver. College students aboard tour bus uninjured. pic.twitter.com/xMR8PNLHpQ — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 4, 2017

Pasco 3-vehicle fatal crash involving tour bus, SUV and sedan claims 1 on SB I-75 287MM. Traffic diverted at SR-50. pic.twitter.com/MaJfNA7w6M — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 4, 2017

The team was in Florida as they began their baseball season. Fox 8 contacted team coach Howard Jenter, who sent us the following statement in an e-mail:

“The Hiram College baseball team was on a charter bus from Hiram to Fort Myers, Florida. We were in a bus accident. Everyone in our bus is unharmed and we have been In contact with our families. We are in a new bus finishing our travel to Fort Myers.”

The team posted a photo of their bus at the start of their trip, Friday, March 3.