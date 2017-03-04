Forecast: wind chills falling into single digits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Fair skies and chilly temps today, with highs near freezing!

It’ll be another cold one tonight with temperatures plunging into the teens once again under a clear sky. Tomorrow we start to moderate a bit with temperatures warming to around 50. Looks like we’re on the up swing again!

Well above normal temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 50’s Monday as the warm front swings through. As of now, the front does not look very active.

Meanwhile, the cold front slams through on Tuesday which will likely generate rain and thunderstorms. Highs will top out around 60°! Not much of a dramatic change in air-mass is expected behind the front as our highs return to around average.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. Stay tuned!

