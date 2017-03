Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fair skies and chilly temps today, but things do moderate for Sunday! Highs near freezing today and near 50° on Sunday.

Here is a list of official snow totals as of 11 AM Friday

The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above normal by Sunday with 50°F, all with fair skies. Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast..