× Cleveland police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVLEAND – A 13-year-old girl is missing from her Cleveland home and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for her.

Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree was last seen Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. when she left her home in the 14300 block of Darley Avenue.

Nina is 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The photo provided is the only one that police were able to obtain.

Anyone with any information on Nina is asked to call detectives at 216-621-1234.

41.562904 -81.582058