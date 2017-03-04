× Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams for rest of season

CLEVELAND– After two, 10-day contracts, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season, general manager David Griffin announced on Saturday.

The forward, who started this season with the Miami Heat, has played in nine games for Cleveland. Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.

The Cavs first signed him to a 10-day contract on Feb. 9.

Williams is in his sixth season in the NBA, playing for Minnesota, Sacramento and New York.

This week, the Cavaliers signed point guard Deron Williams and center Andrew Bogut, while waiving Jordan McRae.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here