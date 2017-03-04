Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams for rest of season

Posted 1:31 pm, March 4, 2017, by
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives against Derrick Williams #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on March 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 103-99. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives against Derrick Williams #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on March 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 103-99. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– After two, 10-day contracts, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season, general manager David Griffin announced on Saturday.

The forward, who started this season with the Miami Heat, has played in nine games for Cleveland. Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.

The Cavs first signed him to a 10-day contract on Feb. 9.

Williams is in his sixth season in the NBA, playing for Minnesota, Sacramento and New York.

This week, the Cavaliers signed point guard Deron Williams and center Andrew Bogut, while waiving Jordan McRae.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Related stories
Quicken Loans Arena