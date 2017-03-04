Another very cold night before temps will start to climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another cold one tonight with temperatures plunging into the teens once again under a clear sky. It’ll feel more like the single digits when you factor in the wind. We will get a wind shift, meaning tomorrow we’ll start to moderate a bit. Temperatures warm to a touch above average with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Looks like we’re on the up swing again!

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Well above-normal temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s Monday as the warm front swings through. As of now, the front does not look very active.

Meanwhile, the cold front slams through on Tuesday which will likely generate rain and thunderstorms. Highs will top out around 60°! Not much of a dramatic change in air-mass is expected behind the front as our highs return to around average.

The next system is forecast to come through on Friday, but there is some uncertainty between computer models. With that in mind, we’ll go with a “blend” of those model solutions for now. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast…