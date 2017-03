Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above-normal by Sunday with 50s.

There are still a few holdout flurries hanging on to extreme Northeast Ohio tonight, but the overall trend will be for all those flurries to slowly end.

Did you get any snow where you live?

Here is a list of official snow totals as of 11 a.m., Friday:

