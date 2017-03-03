Weather Outlook: Lake Effect Snow Warning, Advisory

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for the following counties until Friday night: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit. The lake effect snow advisory is canceled for those counties, but the advisory continues for Portage County until 9 p.m. Friday.
**Weather alert details, here**
The National Weather Service says accumulations of 6-8 inches are expected; locally higher amounts will be possible in northern Lorain, southwest Cuyahoga, northern Medina and northern Summit through sunrise. * TIMING...heaviest snow will occur through sunrise. A brief lull may occur mid morning then return for the afternoon.
**More from the National Weather Service**
The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above normal by Sunday.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast; follow updates on our weather page.