Weather Outlook: Lake Effect Snow Warning, Advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for the following counties until Friday night: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit. The lake effect snow advisory is canceled for those counties, but the advisory continues for Portage County until 9 p.m. Friday.

**Weather alert details, here**

The National Weather Service says accumulations of 6-8 inches are expected; locally higher amounts will be possible in northern Lorain, southwest Cuyahoga, northern Medina and northern Summit through sunrise. * TIMING...heaviest snow will occur through sunrise. A brief lull may occur mid morning then return for the afternoon.

**More from the National Weather Service**

With temperatures 3-7°F below the freezing mark, exercise great caution when encountering a local moderate snow shower. pic.twitter.com/ANpnfB8loO — Andre Bernier (@AndreBernier) March 3, 2017

The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above normal by Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast; follow updates on our weather page.