Victims barricade themselves in bedroom during Wayne County home invasion

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A terrifying home invasion was caught on video in Milton Township, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Two women and three small children were inside a house on Apple Creek Road in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when a man breaks in and demands money.

Investigators said the women did the right thing by barricading themselves in a bedroom. The suspect, who was armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, eventually fled.

The homeowner and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department posted surveillance video of the break-in on social media. Someone quickly identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dalonte Lee, who is now being held at the Wayne County Jail on robbery charges.

His gun turned out to be an airsoft rifle. Investigators said he is fortunate he didn't run into a homeowner who was armed.

"Obviously in a rural area, we are no strangers to firearms. There are many people here that have real firearms, and are willing to use them to defend their homes and are within their rights to do so," said Cpt. Doug Hunter with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.