Two teens wanted by FBI, Euclid police for robbery considered armed and dangerous

EUCLID, Ohio– Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two teens suspected in recent aggravated robberies.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Euclid Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for information to locate Daylon Anton, 15, and Dawaun Felix Jackson, 17.

They are wanted for aggravated robbery, but also suspected in bank robberies.

Investigators said Anton and Jackson are considered armed, dangerous and on the run.

The FBI released a photo of Anton at the Zappy’s Car Wash in Euclid, which was the site of an attempted carjacking on Feb. 27. In that case, two makes approached a driver and tried to steal his vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

About an hour later, the two suspects took a black Nissan Versa in Euclid, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland FBI, Euclid police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and remained money is available for info leading to the area and prosecution of Jackson and Anton.

41.589957 -81.499339