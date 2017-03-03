Services set for Lafayette Township trustee found dead in lake

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Services have been set for the township trustee found dead in Chippewa Lake last month.

Bryon Macron, 45, was reported missing on Dec. 16. The father of three was last seen leaving his house on Ivandale Drive in Medina. That same day, officers found his SUV at Chippewa Lake and his office had been ransacked.

Then last month, a kayaker discovered Macron’s body floating on the surface of the lake. His autopsy is complete, but toxicology reports are pending.

Macron’s funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church, 11680 Royalton Road. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

