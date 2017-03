SOLON, Ohio– Friday’s wave of snow was hit or miss across Northeast Ohio.

Some of the hardest hit areas were Twinsburg, Solon and North Royalton, which all had 7 inches of snow.

Areas inside the snow belt, like Chardon, Ashtabula and Conneut, saw about 2 inches.

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Medina and Summit counties.

The following cities have issued snow parking bans:

-Parma