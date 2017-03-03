Parent accused of attacking his child’s school bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Police are investigating after a Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools bus driver said a parent beat him up on board a school bus filled with young children.

District officials said a 70-year-old driver was driving the bus out of the parking lot of Grant Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the attack occurred.

A parent got on the bus and demanded his daughter, who is in the third grade, get off the bus with him, according to the district.

When the driver refused to let the girl off the bus, the man began punching him in the face, leaving him with a black eye, officials said.

Willoughby police said the man then drove away with the girl. Officers later located her unharmed at her mother’s house, police said.

The attack happened in front of a bus filled with 45 students being taken home from after-school tutoring, according to district officials. They were placed on another bus and taken home with administrators on board.

District leaders said the driver was following proper procedure.

“Once you've left the curb, we cannot release the student to even the parent, anyone at that point,” Assistant Superintendent Charles Murphy, Jr. said. “They're en route at that point, and their priority certainly would be to drive the bus, not make sure there aren't restraining orders or issues.”

Police said this did not appear to be a custody issue.

The long-time driver is an employee of Petermann, Inc., a private company that the school district contracts with for transportation services. Petermann said it is working with local authorities.

“Our top priority is the safety of not only our students, but that of our drivers as well,” spokesperson Kate Walden said in a statement provided to Fox 8 News.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect but said criminal charges are likely. Officers stepped up patrols near the school Friday, and the district made counseling available to students.

Murphy said the driver is doing well.

“Safety is our first priority, and we'll do everything we can to take a look at this and make sure something like this doesn't happen again in the future,” Murphy said.