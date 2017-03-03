One person dead after crash involving Amish buggy, car in Ashland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- One person has died, and three others were injured, following a crash involving an Amish buggy and a car.

It happened Friday afternoon at just after 3:30 on US 42 in Jackson Township, Ashland County.

A Chrysler PT Cruiser and an Amish buggy were both traveling northbound.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the PT Cruiser did not maintain a clear distance and struck the buggy; both people in the buggy were ejected. A 21-year-old woman, who was traveling in the buggy, died.

A 48-year-old woman, who was also in the buggy, was flown to the hospital. The 45-year-old driver of the PT Cruiser and his 16-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.