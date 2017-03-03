Live Video & Blog: Lake effect snow causing delays, traffic issues in Cleveland area

Missing: Christopher Hassler

Posted 9:01 am, March 3, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Hassler, 28, went missing Dec. 2, 2016, and was last seen on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Detective White with Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News
    3gduepif0t1ugy8h4xmdoxojbro-i4w82

    Missing: Kristy Thomas

  • News
    gabrielle-tolento

    Missing: Gabrielle Tolento

  • News
    promo311276094

    Missing: Tajee Crowell

  • News
    3gduepif0t1ugy8h4xmdoxojbro-i4w8

    Missing: Sierra Florez

  • News
    promo312740473

    Missing: Arika Hall

  • News
    promo310915653

    Update: Amber Calhoun found

  • News
    3gduepif0t1ugy8h4xmdoxojbro-i4w84

    FOUND: Christian Young found

  • News
    tierra bryant

    Missing persons: Tierra Bryant

  • News
    promo311520117

    Missing: Caprice Schlageter

  • News
    promo311001280

    Update: Eve Bledsoe found

  • News
    promo312549888

    Missing: Charles Osborne

  • News
    promo311349108

    Update: Cordell Washington found

  • News
    3gduepif0t1ugy8h4xmdoxojbro-i4w81

    Update: Harold Higginbotham