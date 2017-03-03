Missing: Christopher Hassler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Hassler, 28, went missing Dec. 2, 2016, and was last seen on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Detective White with Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

